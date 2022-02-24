Chrono.tech Trading Down 12.2% This Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $147.72 or 0.00419941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $104.89 million and approximately $598,256.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

