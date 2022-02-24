Christian O. Henry Sells 2,122 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) CEO Christian O. Henry sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $23,532.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

