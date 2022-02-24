Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of CHH stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.86. 204,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,561. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.16. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3,552.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 71,368 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 32.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

