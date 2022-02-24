Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.30

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 17200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,048,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after purchasing an additional 51,772 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 200.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,219,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,959,000 after acquiring an additional 411,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

