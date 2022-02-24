Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Shares of CVR opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.92% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.