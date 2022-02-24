Chia Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $241.16 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.44 or 0.06820255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,064.05 or 1.00252377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.