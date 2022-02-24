Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 16,489 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,489 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after buying an additional 328,328 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

