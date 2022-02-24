Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

