Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $18,206,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $262.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.74. The company has a market cap of $187.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

