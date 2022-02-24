Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $60.68 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,896.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,168.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3,324.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

