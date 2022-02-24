Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 34.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 99.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $116,141,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $234.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.97 and a 200 day moving average of $281.42. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.42 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

