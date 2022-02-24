Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($42.54) earnings per share.

CHK stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.77. 107,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $73.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

