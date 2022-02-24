Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Position Decreased by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,560 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.65% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CEMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,270. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.