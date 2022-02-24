Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 68.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 68.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 63.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 54,873 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

DIN stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

