Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $418,000 in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in inTEST by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in inTEST by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter valued at about $928,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. inTEST Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

