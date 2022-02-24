Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 12,326 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,385,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 133,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,126,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $41.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

