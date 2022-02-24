Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-$6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$6.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLS. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.47.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $11.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.34. 10,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,611. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.04 and its 200-day moving average is $165.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,106,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chart Industries by 433.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

