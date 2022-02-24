Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) vs. Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.93, suggesting that its share price is 293% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.4% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charles Schwab and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles Schwab $18.52 billion 7.87 $5.86 billion $2.82 28.52 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Charles Schwab and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles Schwab 0 4 12 0 2.75 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charles Schwab currently has a consensus price target of $97.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.35%. Given Charles Schwab’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Charles Schwab and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles Schwab 31.61% 14.01% 1.12% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Charles Schwab beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and record keepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

