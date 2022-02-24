CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $74.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $77.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,348 shares of company stock worth $5,283,810. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.04.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

