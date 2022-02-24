Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.11% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5,477.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 399,130 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 221,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 71,453 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

