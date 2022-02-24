Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

