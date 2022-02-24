Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,814 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.45 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.41 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

