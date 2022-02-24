Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

