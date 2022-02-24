Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,347,792 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 113.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347,792 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Denison Mines worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

DNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

