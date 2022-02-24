Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

