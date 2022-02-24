Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 3,434 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,716 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35,873.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,917,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,225,000 after buying an additional 833,787 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $51.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

