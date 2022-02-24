Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 14,215 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after purchasing an additional 984,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,882,000 after purchasing an additional 507,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,295 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.46 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

