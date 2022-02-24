Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,297 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average of $145.11. The stock has a market cap of $297.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $252.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
