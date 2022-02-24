Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 757,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after buying an additional 86,846 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,255,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 463,873 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $827,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.69 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74.

