Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.85 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $257.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.58. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

