Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after buying an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after buying an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at about $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at about $234,130,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.32.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

