Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 17,983 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.92. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

