Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 3.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 38.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,893 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1,386.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 252,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 259.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 103,241 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

