Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
CNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.
Shares of CNTY stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 3.01.
About Century Casinos (Get Rating)
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
