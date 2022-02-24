Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

CVCY stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $273.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.28% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 89,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

