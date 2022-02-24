Celsius (CELH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Celsius to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

CELH stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,898. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 483.77 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12. Celsius has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $110.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $737,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Celsius by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Celsius by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

