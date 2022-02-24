Celo (CELO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67.99 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Celo coin can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00006151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $870.19 million and $67.99 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

