Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $238.76 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Celer Network has a market cap of $238.76 million and approximately $88.48 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,521,854,190 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

