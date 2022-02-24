Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Stake Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $316.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -9.89%.

CDR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

