Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $186.67 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.