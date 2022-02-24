Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,389 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 370,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $766.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

