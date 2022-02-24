Cartesi (CTSI) One Day Volume Hits $24.73 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $163.98 million and $24.73 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 519,635,428 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

