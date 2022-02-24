Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of CSV traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,656. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $799.80 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,637 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

