CareCloud, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $25.50 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.52.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

