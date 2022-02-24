CareCloud, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP opened at $25.50 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.52.
About CareCloud (Get Rating)
