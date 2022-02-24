Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of PB stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

