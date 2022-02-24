Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stake Cut by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,810 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 75,897 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFFN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,303,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,010,000 after purchasing an additional 328,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,045 shares of company stock worth $55,243 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

