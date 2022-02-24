Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.30. Cango shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 120 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $470.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cango (NYSE:CANG)
Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cango (CANG)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.