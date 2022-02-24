Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.30. Cango shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $470.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cango by 339.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cango by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

