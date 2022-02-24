Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Like the last few quarters, operating expenses were high in fourth-quarter 2021, hurting the bottom line. Evidently, operating costs increased 11.4% year over year in fourth-quarter 2021. With oil prices moving up, expenses on fuel surged 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Moreover, weakness pertaining to Canadian grain (grain volumes were down 21%) due to supply-chain crisis and an unfavorable weather in British Columbia also hurt results. The company expects the challenges pertaining to Canadian grain to persist in the first-half of 2022. Fourth-quarter automotive and intermodal volumes were down 19% and 5%, respectively However, closure of the Kansas City Southern buyout is a huge positive. Improvement in the freight scenario is an added positive. Efforts to reward ita shareholders, even in the current uncertain times, is very encouraging.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE CP opened at $68.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 256,956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after buying an additional 866,570 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 139,871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 697,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,610,000 after buying an additional 696,558 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

