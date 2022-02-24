Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $120.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.19. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

