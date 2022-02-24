Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.77

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$33.77 and last traded at C$33.90, with a volume of 350185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 33.49.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

