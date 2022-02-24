Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $125.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.89.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 1 year low of $103.59 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.69.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $629,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.